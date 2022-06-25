The Community of Madrid is on guard against the new leaks of the private life of “judge Clooney”

Few are those who can boast of share “beauty” with actor George Clooney. and one of them is Enrique López, already known as “Judge Clooney” within the Community of Madrid. A similarity of the Minister of the Presidency, Justice and Interior of the Government of the Community of Madrid that could go beyond physical appearance. something that puts “alert” the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Enrique Lopez is the current Minister of the Presidency, Justice and the Interior of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the Community of Madrid. However, he is best known for his role as a judge, as a magistrate of the Constitutional Court and of the National High Court. But first and foremost, he is known as the “Judge Clooney.” A physical resemblance to the Hollywood actor who has not only given fame to the judge, but also more than one headache.

And it is that Enrique López, beyond his professional field, also jumped to the public light due to his relationship with Silvia Jato. A love that ended and that, suddenly, was replaced by another. Specifically, the “crush” of judge ‘Clooney’ with the owner of a luxury real estate, Belen Garcia Prietowhom he married just a year later.

THE COMMUNITY OF MADRID, CONCERNED ABOUT “JUSTICE CLOONEY”

But it is not precisely these sentimental relationships, known and public, that are currently worrying the Community of Madrid. Thus, as Qué!Madrid has learnedthe Executive of Isabel Ayuso could be aware of possible new leaks about the “personal” life of the Minister of the Presidency.

Information that could seriously compromise not only Judge Clooney, but also Isabel Ayuso’s team, who would have to act imminently to avoid being splashed by this information.

And it is that the “night life” of Judge Clooney has caused the Community of Madrid is “tense” in the face of the possibility of new information emerging in this regard. Leaks about the private life of Enrique López that would come at a very delicate political moment, with the elections “just around the corner”.

Tension that could end up causing Judge Clooney to leave Isabel Ayuso’s team sooner rather than later. An idea that would respond, not only to the tense situation of the Community of Madrid with the Minister of the Presidency, but also to his relationship with the former leader of the popular, Pablo Casado.

A close relationship that Isabel Ayuso still could not have forgiven him for. And it is that, in the recent internal war between the former leader of the popular and the president of the Community, the truth is that Enrique López opted, at first, to defend Pablo Casado. A movement that Isabel Ayuso does not like, who has not hesitated to “point out” the casadistas of her formation. And to point out, likewise, the exit door.

THE CONTROVERSY PERSECUTES ENRIQUE LÓPEZ

Current situation of Enrique López in the Community of Madrid, which seems to show that the controversy is always close to the current Minister of the Presidency. A controversy that seems not to leave him since 2014.

And it is that, although now it is his “night” life that worries the regional government of Madrid, other moments in Judge Clooney’s life have not gone unnoticed either. It is the case of the imputation of him, after being “caught” in a breathalyzer test in June 2014.

Moment in which, at 7:30 in the morning, a National Police patrol stopped a motorist on Paseo de la Castellana who He was driving without a helmet, and skipping red lights. A biker who, to the agents’ surprise, was none other than Judge Clooney.

Judge who not only broke traffic regulations, but also gave a positive breathalyzer test, giving a rate of 1.10 milligrams of alcohol per liter of expired air, well above the limit of 0.25. Facts that led to his imputation as the author of a crime against road safety.

An event that, however, would not be the worst thing that could come to light about the counselor and his nightlife. Something that the Community of Madrid seems to know, tense in the face of possible information about López that could directly affect the regional government, or the popular president, who increasingly looks more suspiciously at her advisor to the Presidency.