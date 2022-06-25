the actress will have to pay him 10 million for damaging his reputation

Weeks after the jury’s decision in the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp was known, the lawyers of both have not been able to reach an agreement of last minute that could reduce the amount that Heard will have to pay Depp for damaging his reputation in describing himself as a victim of domestic abuse in an opinion piece he wrote and that did not expressly mention the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean.

The jury determined earlier this month that the actress must pay Depp 10 million for damages and another 5 million as a fine, although the judge of Fairfax County (Virginia, USA), Penney Azcarate, lowered this last amount to $350,000.

As collected by the Daily Mailthe judge has made the verdict official in the judicial record after a brief hearing in the Fairfax County Court in which neither Depp nor Heard were present.





The conviction also orders Johnny Depp to pay 2 million dollars to Heard to compensate damages, since the jury found that the actor defamed Heard on one occasion.

Finally, since the attorneys for the acotres had not reached an agreement, the appeal process expected to be long and costly. In three weeks, the media case will go to the Virginia Court of Appeals, and both parties will have 30 days to file a notice of appeal.

Heard has already said on previous occasions that plans to appeal the sentence and that he does not have money to pay that millionaire compensation. According to his lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, the actress of Aquaman “He has excellent reasons to do it, there is a lot of evidence that was not admitted,” Bredehoft said in an interview on NBC.

Sources close to the actress assure that is “ruined” because he “considers his Hollywood career over” and “has nothing to lose” after a few disastrous months.

In an interview on the show good morning americaone of Depp’s lawyers, Benjamin Chew, suggested that the actor could be willing to give up the millions dollars in damages if Heard agreed not to appeal the decision, something that doesn’t seem likely to happen.