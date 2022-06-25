Sharon Stone’s suffering to be a mother: “I lost nine children by miscarriage”

Sharon Stone has publicly opened up about the suffering that trying to be a mother has been for her. The actress, through a comment on Instagram to a magazine post Peoplewhere dancer Peta Murgatroyd discussed her first pregnancy loss.

Stone has wanted to share her hard story in this post: “Women do not have a space to discuss the depth of this loss. I lost nine children to miscarriage“, noting that it is difficult for women to deal with such a taboo subject as pregnancy loss so far.

“It is not a small thing, neither physically nor emotionally, but they make us feel like it’s something we have to bear alone and secretly with a kind of sense of failure, instead of receiving the compassion, empathy and healing that we so much need”, expressed the actress, about how invisible this loss is in society.

“Female health and wellness left in the care of male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in their effort“, has added.

After the biological impossibility of being a mother through the natural environment and after so many abortions, Sharon Stone she chose the path of adoption and currently has three children: Quinn Kelly, Laird Vonne and Roan Joseph. The actress not only supports other alternatives to being a mother, but she encourages all women who have suffered loss to tell without fear or shame.