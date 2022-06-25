Selena Gomez is super strong as she designs a bikini for her friend’s line

Selena Gomez Help keep the summer spirit alive on Instagram.

The singer appeared on the account of the La’Mariette swimwear line, where she modeled the brand’s Caroline bikini top.

With four white flowers in her hair, she is beautiful and sun-kissed.

Gomez’s girlfriend and former assistant Teresa Mingus Co-founded the line, and this isn’t the first time Gomez has appeared as a model for the brand. Gomez went viral of her when she posted a photo of herself showing her kidney scar of her in Selena’s one-piece swimsuit:

She also wore the brand’s Caroline bikini top and bottom in a snapshot shared on the brand’s Instagram on September 4:

Mingus, who played Gomez in One Piece, Talk to ELLE.com about this photo shoot earlier this month. Seeing Gomez feel so powerful in a Lamariette piece, Mingus said, “Oh, that was cool.” “It’s funny because I actually took the photo. He knew exactly what he wanted to do. And that was the first picture I took of her. She took 10, and it was the first photo. It was like, ‘There you have it.’ “

Mingus continued: “He said to me, ‘I want to talk about my scar. I want it to be normal. I want it to be organic. ” And that was the dress he wanted to wear. We’ve been ready all day, and then she whispered to me, “Hey, I think after that we should go home and do a little photoshoot.” And I said, “Okay, that’s okay for me.” She is very supportive ”.

Mingus told ELLE.com that the trip Gomez and Mingus took together to Newport Beach inspired a “day trip” photo of the bikini Gomez wears in the new shot. [Selena and I] We were shopping for antiques and we found all these cute dresses. She said: “You have to wear a dress like this or a model like this”. And then we had a great day on the boat. It was a lot of fun, but it has always been on my mind. I do not want to do it [then]; The timing was not right. I knew it would be a good thing if we did it right ”.

