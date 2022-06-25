Sandra Cuevas after CDMX Court decision on campaign accusations

After acknowledging the work done by the Electoral Court of Mexico City (TE-CDMX) by ratifying her as mayor-elect of the mayor’s office Cuauhtemoc From Mexico City, Sandra Cuevas He stressed that he has acted in accordance with the law.

In addition, the mayor maintained that with this decision the arguments of alleged use of illicit money, vote buying, gender-based political violence or exceeding the limit of campaign resources have been discarded.

Given the agency’s decision, Cuevas promised to work for the population in this demarcation, generate employment, encourage entrepreneurs and promote public markets.

In a message to the media, the politician assured that she will transform the demarcation with the support of the population, businessmen and workers to turn it into the best mayor’s office in the country’s capital.

“Today more than ever we are firm and strong to make Cuauhtémoc the best mayor’s office in Mexico City in 18 months,” said the 35-year-old businesswoman.

TEPJF rejects accusations about buying votes presented by Morena

The Electoral Court of Mexico City ratified yesterday, August 1, in its Public Resolution Session by Videoconference, the triumph of Sandra Cuevas as mayor in Cuauhtémoc for the period 2021-2024.

The president of the institution, Gustavo Anzaldo Hernandezled the session where he realized that the challenges presented by the former candidate for Morena, Dolores Padierna Moonwere discarded for not accrediting their accusations with irrefutable evidence.

“The accusation of irregularities in the polling place was unfounded and irregularities were only found in a single polling place; with respect to the campaign spending cap, Sandra Cuevas’ expenses only exceeded 0.56%, so her complaint was declared unfounded because to proceed she had to exceed 5.0% the campaign ceiling, so it does not nullify the election,” said the agency.

Regarding the improper use of illicit resources in the campaign, the plenary session of the Mexico City Electoral determined that they are inoperative, since the mere mention that the PRD member was president of the Foundation “For a Beautiful Mexico” it does not imply diversion of resources to his campaign.

Regarding the purchase of votes, where the icing party points out that there was a campaign of Alejandra Barrios Richardleader of more than 65,000 street vendors and who operates the “Alejandra Barrios Richard” Legitimate Civic Commercial Association Trust, for the general purchase of votes from citizens, for the benefit of the candidacy that was elected, the Court cataloged it as unfounded.

“The foregoing, they explained in a public session, because the photographs and videos offered do not have the evidentiary scope of the facts and in said images it is impossible to obtain the circumstances of the manner, time and place where the purchase of votes was presumably carried out,” he shared. in video conference.