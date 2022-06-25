Salma Hayek: this is what the actress looks like for the character in the film directed by her friend Angelina Jolie

the mexican actress Salma Hayek 55 years old is one of the most sought after and sought after Latin artists in Hollywood. She has an extensive track record of more than three decades in the entertainment industry and is far from retired. Quite the contrary, he does not stop accepting new challenges.

Salma Hayek is in the middle of filming the film ‘Without Blood’ in Rome and the director of this project is nothing more and nothing less than his most recent best friend Angelina Jolie. Both met in the recordings of Eternals for Marvel and a beautiful friendship was born there.

