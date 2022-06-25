Salma Hayek: this is what the actress looks like for the character in the film directed by her friend Angelina Jolie

the mexican actress Salma Hayek 55 years old is one of the most sought after and sought after Latin artists in Hollywood. She has an extensive track record of more than three decades in the entertainment industry and is far from retired. Quite the contrary, he does not stop accepting new challenges.

Salma Hayek is in the middle of filming the film ‘Without Blood’ in Rome and the director of this project is nothing more and nothing less than his most recent best friend Angelina Jolie. Both met in the recordings of Eternals for Marvel and a beautiful friendship was born there.

Now leaked images of the filming of this film that stars Salma Hayek along with his Mexican colleague Demián Bichir. In her photos, Salma Hayek is seen with shorter hair and waves, for one of the scenes she wore a long black dress and a beige coat below her knees that she combined with high heels.

Salma Hayek. Source: twitter @showmundialshow

Salma Hayek for the recording in which Angelina Jolie She was attentive to all the details, she wore an important necklace of white pearls and a delicate make up. Little has transpired about the character of the Mexican but it is known that the script is an adaptation of the book ‘Sin sanfre’ by the Italian novelist, Alessandro Baricco, which she published in 2002.

Salma Hayek. Source: twitter @showmundialshow

Salma Hayek with his character he will tell something about what happens when Manuel Roca and his family, who live very quietly in an Italian countryside, are interrupted by a car that stops in front of their house and that has four men on board. From there everything will change.