Piqué’s friends called her “La Patrona”

After twelve years of love and two children together Shakira and Piqué they decided to split up. Their relationship was not the best and only now curiosity and background hidden for a long time come to the surface. Spanish journalist Lorenza Vazquez told Telecinco that the singer was being called by Gerard’s friends and collaborators. “The Patroness”. Apparently the artist has never managed to establish a good relationship with the entourage of the former partner and the people closest to him. In over a decade she would never have deepened relations with Piqué’s friends, always maintaining a rather detached attitude.

“Shakira was not feeling well in Barcelona” According to what the TV reporter assured, Shakira would always have avoided dating wives of the other players, colleagues of Pique. In the past there has been talk of a certain resentment with Antonela Roccuzzo but Messi’s wife recently publicly supported the pop star with hearts on Instagram. Shakira would also have shown several times of not feeling comfortable in Barcelonawhere she moved out of love in 2011.

