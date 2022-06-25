Open-air cinema returns to Casarsa

In the setting of the ancient orchard of Palazzo Burovich de Zmajevich, seat of the municipal summer arena of Casarsa della Delizia, the open-air cinema evenings organized by Pro Casarsa Aps in collaboration with the Municipality return. The complete summer program will last until August with five films not to be missed.

“Five films will be scheduled between July and August – says Antonio Tesolin, president of Pro Casarsa Aps -. After the success of the Wine Festival that saw us together spend moments of sociability and lightheartedness, here is another proposal to enjoy the summer in the name of leisure. We thank once again our volunteers from the cinema group who enthusiastically wanted to help us organize these evenings: we applaud them for the work they will do and have done over the years “.

Tickets for all screenings cost 3 euros. For more information contact Pro Casarsa della Delizia Aps by phone or whatsapp at 338-7874972 – by e-mail at procasarsa@gmail.com.

It starts on Monday 4 July at 9.15 pm with Piccolo Corpo by Laura Samani from Trieste with Celeste Cescutti and Ondina Quadri. The film that bewitched audiences at the Cannes Film Festival and won the David di Donatello 2022 award as best new director is a raw tale, shot in Friuli Venezia Giulia and Veneto, between the lagoon of Caorle and Bibione and the mountains of Carnia. and those of Tarvisio.

It continues on Monday 11 July at 9.15 pm with Jungle Cruise by Jaume Collet-Serra, the pleasant film homage to classic Disney live action suitable for the whole family. Starring in the adventure, stars Dwayne Johnson and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Emily Blunt.

Le Mans 66 will be screened on Monday 18 July at 9.15 pm. James Mangold brought to the big screen the true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby and the fearless British driver Ken Miles, played respectively by two great actors: Matt Damon and Christian Bale . Dedicated in particular to those who love iconic engines and cars.

Monday 25th July at 9.15 pm is the turn of Licorice Pizza, the dramatic-sentimental comedy by Paul Thomas Anderson. It is the story of friendship and love between high school star and aspiring actor Gary Valentine and young Alana Kane, set in the San Francisco Valley of the 70s. In the cast: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper.

The film festival closes on Monday 1 August at 9.15 pm Spencer, the portrait of Lady Diana signed by Pablo Larraín with Kristen Stewart. The role earned the American actress a nomination for the coveted Oscars 2022.