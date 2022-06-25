Lily-Rose, daughter of Johnny Depp, falls in love with a white mini dress | PHOTOS

Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, was captured in Los Angeles with a very summery outfit that captivated everyone who saw her. The 23-year-old actress wore a very tight white minidress that allowed her to show off her legs. She completed her outfit only with sandals and sunglasses, both in black.

Recently there was talk of Lily and her mother, Vanessa Paradis, They were alluded to at Johnny and Amber’s trial, in which they accused each other of domestic abuse and sued each other for defamation, in a case that ultimately came out mostly in favor of the actor.

Paradis, who was involved with Johnny for more than a decade, strongly defended him after the abuse allegations were made. “I believe with all my heart that these recent accusations being made are outrageous. In all the years I’ve known Johnny, he has never been physically abusive to me and this is nothing like the man I lived with for 14 wonderful years,” she wrote to TMZ.

Meanwhile, Lily Rose enjoys love and her projects

Lily-Rose is currently involved with French rapper Yassine Stein., with whom she was spotted enjoying a date night earlier this month. Rumors had already spread about them since November when they were caught kissing, but she did not want to dwell on this topic.

Lily-Rose previously dated movie star Timothee Chalamet, with whom he starred in the adaptation of “The King”, on Netflix. nowa, among his next projects is a show for HBO called “The Idol”which will talk about a pop star who falls in love with a cult leading nightclub owner.

