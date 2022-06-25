Las Naves: “Spain has the raw material to be self-sufficient in energy”

There is no turning back. It doesn’t matter what color the ideology of the ruling party is, green is the one in fashion. And if any leader is reluctant to this color, he knows that he will be left without receiving a euro from Brussels.

You can continue to grow but not at the unaffordable price of destroying the planet.Eva Pubill, biologist de las Naves, the Innovation Center of the Valencia City Council, has explained in the 99.9 Plaza Radio program We talk about Europe the multiple solutions based on nature and their application in urban environments that already exist or that are going to be developed in order to innovate, progress while taking care of the ecosystem.

Buildings lined with green, a sea of ​​solar panels, urban forests, plant walls that isolate noise instead of putting up other types of artificial barriers.

“The environmental problem and its consequences are already being suffered today, not tomorrow,” says the expert in the Environment. Eva Pubill adds that there is still a lot of awareness and education work to be done because there are still many people of all ages and from all social classes who take care of their environment. “It is a transgenerational problem; the most aware and observant people are the most aware. Eva Pubill points out that in Spain we have the raw materials to be self-sufficient in clean energy. We have the sun, the water, the wind… we only need the actions to convert them into energy. free activities For this reason, the GrowGreen project involves all citizens and carries out free activities so that the whole family knows about the pilot programs carried out in the Benicalap neighborhood and whose purpose is to replicate them in other places. Of the eleven pilots, five were proposed by the neighbors. Such is the case of Benicalap Park, converted into a authentic urban forest where the greatest diversity of native species of bats are found that contribute to maintaining the ecosystem and the food chain. On June 28 at 8:00 p.m. there are activities where you can observe and look for this characteristic Valencian animal that is even part of our Senyera. Las Naves organize many other activities from June 27 to 30 at 7:00 p.m. so that the whole family knows about the other pilot programs. To register you just have to call Las Naves or enter their website:http://mesverdbenicalap.eu/que-hem-fet/ natural solutions The GrowGreen project is funded by the H2020 program of the European Commission. It develops solutions based on nature and its application in urban environments. The set of actions are related to the challenges of climate change and sustainability.

It takes place in the Ciutat Fallera neighborhood, belonging to the district of Benicalap. This sector is bounded by the Ronda Norte and surrounded by the Huerta de València.

Other countries participate: Manchester, Wroslaw, Buhan, Zadar, Modenna These pilot projects materialized as Solutions Based on the Nature (SBN), a tool that responds to the economic, social and environmental challenges of urban areas. 6 pilots were planned and executed, plus 5 more actions arising from a Contest of Collaborative Green Initiatives; 11 in total, always with the collaboration of the residents of Benicalap

The Grow Green project is going closely related to the 2030 urban strategy lines which deals with energy transition projects such as increasing the production of renewable energies, changing the energy culture with more responsible consumption, and the right to energy.

In particular, in this project to work on these strategies, pilots have been planned and built in which SBNs are applied to test and demonstrate transformative solutions that protect critical infrastructures.

Specifically, work has been done on urban greening and renaturalization, urban regeneration, resilience and climate neutrality through the pilots.

This is the case of a green roof in the center for the elderly in Benicalap, the vertical garden in the CEIPA civic center that is self-sufficient in energy with solar panels, espaiverd with orchards, a green-blue corridor, DRU, … and actions such as the responsible cistella and the Batnights to learn about the diversity of bats and their importance in ecosystems.

It is about closing the circle of participation that began with the workshops for co-design and execution, and now that the pilots are underway, let it be understood that more has been done than planting trees: there is better water management, nbs to improve the energy efficiency of buildings…

