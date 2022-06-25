Kim Kardashian interrupts Jimmy Fallon’s show to silence her children and goes viral – Trending topic

Yes a few days ago kim kardashian went around the world, for its controversial destroying Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala, this time he has once again starred in a moment that has gone viral. All to draw attention to her children, in full direct, in her interview for the program ‘Tonight Show’, presented by Jimmy Fallon. Instant that has not taken long to be the subject of thousands of comments and memes on the networks, especially as you can imagine on Twitter. There is no lack of reasons to return to being a ‘trending topic’, of course. In CHAIN ​​100, the details!

Kim Kardashian goes viral again

As Kim was telling Fallon her various anecdotes, she was suddenly heard saying: “Guys, can you stop?“. In this way, she interrupted the program for a moment, to give them a wake-up call, to which she added: “It’s your first time with me at work” and the public applauded. “My two children are here and I hear them making a lot of noise”, to which she later warned them: “Don’t screw up!“, while laughter could be heard on the set. Another anecdote that has been spread from some network media, such as ‘Pop Base’ on Twitter, and reactions have rained down for all tastes: from praise to criticism.

“She is honestly such a nice mom”, “I love how she always speaks calmly to her children and doesn’t yell at them like many parents do” or those who have not taken it so well: “I feel like her whole life is written , nothing is genuine”, “she doesn’t care, she had to do what she wanted”, “anything to stay relevant” or that “they just want to have fun, but she talks to them like that”, referring to the little ones. She addresses them without raising her voice, in a friendly tone, although with the striking detail of interrupt the show. That each one interprets it as he considers, but a celebrity like her it is evident that, just by getting out of the script, it revolutionizes the networks.

Criticism for Marilyn Monroe’s dress

“It seems that the iconic dress “Happy Birthday Mr President” The Marilyn necklace, which was custom made for the actress in 1962, is damaged after Kim Kardashian wore it to the Met Gala. In new photos of the dress posted by collector Scott Fortner of @marilynmonroecollection, the dress, which is currently on display at Ripley’s, shows tears along the back closure, and even crystals and sequins are missingsome of which are left hanging by a single thread”, they have begun saying from ‘Diet Prada’, an Instagram account that is responsible for publishing fashion news and that has more than 3 million followers on its Instagram account.

“Initially, Kim couldn’t get into the dress, causing Ripley to deny him permission to wear it. But the reality star proudly admitted that she had lost 16 pounds to get into the iconic dress on the red carpet, sparking outrage from the public and experts. The controversy has surrounded Kim’s decision to wear the dress since the night of the coveted event”, as pointed out from the aforementioned medium.