Johnny Depp and Selena together? Yes! We tell you how it was

In the life of the star of the Mexican regional it was important since it was resumed in his bioseries, selena’s secret; can be seen at Mayan Zapata singing that same song and with all the details he filmed Leven that 1994 and that they would see the light in April 1995, although the singer could no longer see her debut and only participation in cinema.

Selena was killed by Yolanda Saldivar on March 31, 1995, before he was able to tell in an interview at the Universal City Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California, a little about what he had done alongside the Hollywood stars: “It’s a short bit, I’m like a singer of traditional mariachi music.



For your scene with the experienced Marlon Y Fayethe artist was accompanied by the Mariachi Sol de México, with whom she sang Do not love me so much. Selena comes down from the stage and is a few steps away from BrandoY Dunaway to whom in the plot he offers a more private performance with his powerful voice.

The tape left Johnny the 1996 London Film Critics Circle Award for “Actor of the Year” and the cut Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?interpreted by Bryan Adamsreached the nomination for “Best Music and Song” and won the awards for “Most Performed Song” from ASCAP and BMI.