“Jaws” the Steven Spielberg movie that emphasized the fear of ‘going into the water’

The set of Steven Spielberg’s movie ‘Jaws’ is shown at Universal Studios in Hollywood, on April 09, 2007.

The story of a great white shark terrorizing a New England resort town became an instant box office hit and the highest-grossing film in movie history until surpassed by 1977’s Star Wars.

Jaws was nominated for an Academy Award in the category of Best Picture and took home three Oscarsfor Best Film Editing, Best Original Score and Best Sound.

The film, a breakthrough for then-27-year-old director Spielberg, spawned several sequels.

This was starring roy scheider like Police Chief Martin Brody, Richard Dreyfuss as a marine biologist named Matt Hooper and Robert Shaw like a gray-haired fisherman named Quint.

It was set in the fictional seaside town of Amity and based on a best-selling novel, published in 1973, by Peter Benchley. Benchley’s subsequent aquatic-themed bestsellers also found their way to the big screen, including The Deep (1977).

With a budget of $12 millionJaws was produced by the team of Richard Zanuck and David Brown, whose later credits include The Verdict (1982), Cocoon (1985), and Driving Miss Daisy (1989).

The shoot, which took place in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, was plagued by delays and technical difficulties, including malfunctioning mechanical sharks.

Jaws put now famous director Steven Spielberg on the Hollywood map.

A largely self-taught filmmaker, he made his big feature directorial debut with The Sugarland Express in 1974, the film was critically well received but a box office flop.

After the success of Jaws, Spielberg became one of the most influential iconic directors in the world of cinemawith epics such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), ET: the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), Jurassic Park (1993), Schindler’s List (1993) and Saving Private Ryan (1998 ) and Jurassic Park are among the highest-grossing movies of all time.

