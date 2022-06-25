Is Cristiano Ronaldo back to Italy? A share of bookmakers collapses, from 18 to 4

SportFair

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo it is still all to decide. The Portuguese has returned from a fluctuating season, from a personal and team point of view. After an exciting start, the former Juventus was unable to make a difference with the Manchester United shirt. The Red Devils finished the Premier League in sixth place, a long way from qualifying for the Champions League. Cr7 is a winning player and cannot be satisfied with the team’s performance, he is very attached to the club but a goodbye cannot be completely ruled out. The market is still long and twists and turns cannot be ruled out.

The latest indications came directly from the bookmakers, a return of the Portuguese to Italy is assumed. In detail, the share of a bookmakers has completely collapsed, from 18 to 4 in the space of a few hours. The Serie A team is the Rome, looking for a champion for the definitive leap in quality. The team of Mourinho is fresh from winning the Conference League and will play in the Europa League next season. The square in Rome has always been very popular with footballers, also for the warmth of the public. Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for new motivations and Mourinho’s presence could make the difference. At the moment, a negotiation has not yet begun, but the move by the bookmakers represents a first clue.