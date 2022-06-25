How Kim Kardashian shed 15lbs to wear Marilyn Monroe’s dress – Em – 06/25/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

kim kardashian caused a scandal due to his presence in the Met Gala 2022, After walking the carpet with the original dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Brithday, Mr. President” to the then president of the United States, John F. Kennedy.

When it became known what dress she was wearing, the International Council of Museums disapproved that the franchise “Ripley’s Belive It or Not!”, owner of the piece after acquiring it at auction in 2016 for US $ 4.8 million, lent a garment of important historical value.

In fact, the controversy escalated to great dimensions when photographs of the dress were allegedly released after Kim wore it and in which the damage done to the fabric of the fabric, in the diamonds that it brings embroidery and even in the closure of the back.

However, the company that owns the dress clarified that Kim did not damage the dress and that the photos circulating on social networks were not current. It was even specified that the businesswoman lost several kilos to wear this emblematic piece of international fashion collection.

Now, with the distance that time gives, Kim gave her first interview and talked about it on the “Today” show, hosted by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. And she remembered that lost 7.2 kilos to be able to wear the iconic dress. “I saw it as a role and I really wanted to use it. It was very important to me,” the 41-year-old Kardashian said.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2022. Photo: AFP

Although she met her goal, she followed a diet and has managed to lose more weight. “Since then, afterwards, I continued to eat very healthy. Now I have lost 9.5 kilos. I’m not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food, like fried foods. And I just completely changed my lifestyle. It’s actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health, “said the businesswoman.