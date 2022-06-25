The National Ministry of Health confirms the fourth case of monkeypox in the country based on the positive result of the PCR test carried out by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (INEI) of the National Administration of Laboratories and Health Institutes ( ANLIS) “Dr. Carlos Malbran. This is a 45-year-old man who lives in Godoy Cruz, Mendoza province, and who had traveled to Spain in the last 21 days.

The person began to present a fever greater than 38°, swollen lymph nodes and vesicular rashes on June 15, the suspected case was reported on the 19th and the samples were sent to the national reference laboratory with a positive PCR result on the 21st. for monkeypox. At the moment, his state of health is good and he is complying with the corresponding isolation.

The first case of monkeypox in the country was confirmed on May 27 in a 40-year-old man living in the province of Buenos Aires with a history of travel to Spain. That same day, the second case of this disease was also confirmed in a 49-year-old man, a resident of Spain, visiting the province of Buenos Aires and with no connection to the first case. The third was confirmed on June 9 in a 36-year-old citizen residing in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires and with no travel history. To date, no secondary cases have been registered from the four confirmed cases.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO) on the geographical distribution of monkeypox cases in non-endemic countries, between January 1 and June 15, 2,103 cases were confirmed, of which 1,773 occurred in Europe, 64 in Africa, 245 in the Americas, 14 in the Eastern Mediterranean region and 7 in the Western Pacific region.

Recommendations for the population

Monkeypox is spread from person to person by close contact with lesions, respiratory particles, and contaminated materials such as bedding. In the outbreaks registered in Europe, the clinical symptoms are generally described as mild, and the majority of cases present –in the same way as the cases detected so far in Argentina– lesions in different parts of the body, including the genitals or the perigenital area. , indicating that transmission probably occurs through physical contact during sexual activities.

The most frequent symptoms are fever, headache, muscle or back pain, swollen glands and tiredness. Between one and five days later, a rash is added to the skin, which goes through different stages until it forms a crust that then falls off. Infected people are contagious until all the scabs have fallen off.

It is being observed in cases outside the African continent that the presentation may be atypical, with either few lesions or even one; lesions that start in the genital or perineal/perianal area and do not spread further; lesions appearing at different (asynchronous) stages of development; and appearance of lesions prior to the appearance of swollen lymph nodes, fever, malaise or other symptoms.

The modes of transmission during sexual intercourse remain unknown. While it is known that close physical contact can lead to transmission, it is not yet clear what role sexual body fluids, including semen and vaginal fluids, play.

Prevention measures include avoiding close contact with confirmed cases and people with compatible symptoms.

Those who present any of the symptoms described should consult immediately to be evaluated by a health professional, use a properly placed chinstrap and avoid close contact with other people.