Full WWE SmackDown card revealed June 24, 2022

FOX will broadcast tonight Friday Night SmackDown episode 1192 live from the Moody Center in Austin, TX.



– Drew McIntyre promo (Paul Heyman and Sheamus will intervene in the segment)

– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn (Qualifying Match for the Money in the Bank male)

– The New Day, Shanky and Jinder Mahal will participate in a dance contest; The Viking Raiders will appear during the segment

– Raquel Rodriguez and Lacey Evans vs. Sonya DeVille (Handicap Match) (Xia Li and Shayna Baszler are expected to intervene in some way)

– Natalya promo in the ring

– Gunther vs. Ricochet (Intercontinental Championship Match)

-Shotzi vs. Tamina (qualifying match for the Money in the Bank feminine)

– Pat McAfee Promo

– Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. The Usos (Drew and Sheamus must win to be part of the match Money in the Bank male)



Note : Ronda Rousey will be present at the show



SmackDown Schedule June 24, 2022

18:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8:00 p.m.: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay), Santiago (Chile), Asuncion (Paraguay)

01:00 (early morning of June 25): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of June 25): Spain



