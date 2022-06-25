Fortnite: Will Lady Gaga give a concert in Fortnite? It seems that it will be a reality in Season 3

Fortnite has offered us many memorable moments, on different and varied levels, both in and out of the game. And one that united the best of several worlds was the concert of Ariana Grande, which caused a wave of new players and players who entered the Island in order to put themselves in the singer’s heels… and shoot some weapons. Now the new season “Good Wave” opens the possibility of another event of this nature. Will it be possible?

Will there be a new concert in Fortnite?

For the Forbes columnist, Paul Tassi, this season lends itself perfectly for it. We have experienced a series of chaotic seasons since “Invasion”, the penultimate of Chapter 2 where reality itself was already in danger. When we arrive at “Cubic“everything was chaos that caused the old world to collapse.

After four seasons of war, the battle royale resumes its friendly tint with “Buena Onda”: A massive victory party now that the Imagined Order has fallen to the rebellion, making for the perfect setting to celebrate alongside a world-class star, and According to this author, Lady Gaga is only one of the three options to have a concert. What are the others?

Juice WRLD in Fortnite

The rapper entered the radar of Fortnite fans when his manager retweeted the launch of the new season. Of course, it never occurred to anyone that the manager might be an excited Fortnite player and they think he’s pushing an ad campaign for his client instead. Also, a recent leak has reported that a rapper skin is on the way. Will it also come with a musical event?

Billie Eilish in Fortnite

There are two main reasons for thinking about this possibility. First is one of the artists who are more in trend right now. Second: the same donald mustard He is a self-confessed fan of the singer. Do you want another? It’s Billie Eilish, there is. In fact, at this point it is surprising that there is not at least one emote with music by Billie Eilish. So the artist already deserves her massive in multiplayer, right?

Lady Gaga in Fortnite

Lady Gaga is not only one of the most requested artists by the Fortnite communityIt is also practically a fact. Documents shown in the lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple revealed that an event of Lady Gaga was already at the door, but had to be delayed due to the pandemic. Will the Buena Onda season be the stage that Epic Games was waiting for to launch their concert? Certainly the last 4 seasons were not the best scenario.

Which of these three artists would you prefer in concert inside fortnite? Or in any case, which other would you propose? Ariana Grande was so successful that the event was available for three days within the game. Do you think something this big will repeat itself?