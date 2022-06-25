Disney reuses the image of Johnny Depp as ‘Jack Sparrow’ at Disneyland | Pirates of the Caribbean | United States | USA | celebrity | rmmn | TVMAS

Within a couple of weeks of her legal victory against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp He’s back in the news, but not because of anything he’s done or said. What happened is that the Disneyland theme parks have once again projected the actor’s image as the pirate ‘Jack Sparrow’.

Last weekend, some scenes of Johnny Depp as the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” appeared in the fireworks show at the Disney castle, while in the background the actor’s voice was heard saying famous phrases of the character.

The fact was recorded on the social networks of some visitors to the theme park. As it is recalled, in 2018, after the first accusations of Amber Heard, the Disney studios decided to do without the actor and removed his image from the parks.

CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW SHINING ON THE DISNEYLAND PARIS CASTLE 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/PIJvv8oFAU — Elisa (@deppressead) June 18, 2022

During his recent trial against his ex-wife, Johnny Depp assured that he felt “betrayed” by Disney and assured that the story of the remembered pirate ‘Jack Sparrow’ deserved to have another ending.

It should be noted that, after the legal victory against Heard and the great support he has received from his fans, the actor is going through a good moment, the same one that could end in an agreement between Depp and Disney, although there is still nothing concrete.