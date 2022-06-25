Diego Boneta revealed a very special anecdote that he lived with Tom Cruise: “He took me under his wing”

Getting to Hollywood can be a dream come true for artists looking to establish themselves there. Actors and actresses in search of conquering the mecca of cinema cannot help but be surprised when they set foot in Los Angeles, and they have to share a moment with their admired stars of the big screen. And something like this happened to Diego Bonetwhen a few years ago he shared a project with Tom Cruisein which it was one of his most important initial steps in his consecration as an interpreter.

In a recent interview with Variety, The Mexican star spoke about her first jobs in the world of cinema, why she decided to build a career in the United States, and recalled an incredible anecdote with Cruise. One of Boneta’s most important projects occurred in 2012, when she worked on the film Rock of Ages. In that feature film, he played a barman who yearned to succeed in the world of rock. That job allowed him to rub shoulders with important names in the industry, such as Russell Brand, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Alec Baldwin Y Paul Giamatti. But without a doubt, Cruise’s presence was the one that most dazzled Boneta, who in the framework of the note recalled: “Tom took me under his wing. We took guitar lessons together, and we would sap. In those sessions, there was a lot of Tom talking about what it was like to work alongside Paul Newman or Dustin Hoffman, and what he was able to learn from all of them.”

Tom Cruise



During the interview, Boneta also recounted that in Mexico, it was very difficult for him to find work as an actor, explaining, “I auditioned for Mexican movies for years, and they never hired me because they told me I didn’t look Mexican enough.” For this reason, he opted to try his luck in projects to be carried out in the United States, and little by little his destiny began to change. His first big break, however, slipped out of his hands, when he came very close to landing the character of Prince Caspian in the second installment of The Chronicles of Narnia, and about that he expressed: “They made me a first audition in Mexico City. Then they took me to Los Angeles to continue the test. It was my first casting for a feature film, it was all between me and Ben Barnes.” And although Barnes was finally chosen, that experience convinced him to move to that city, and continue working there.

Boneta, who gained international fame for his characterization of Luis Miguel in the singer’s biopic series, is promoting his latest title, Father of the Bride. The film is a remake of the well-known film with Steve Martinand the Mexican shares the screen with Adria Arjona, Andy Garcia Y Gloria Estefan.

When explaining why he accepted the challenge, he assured: “It was our wonderful director, Gaz Alazraki, who called me and told me that it was going to be a new version of Father of the Bride. At first I was a little skeptical, because it is a classic story, from the version of Spencer Tracey, until you reach Steve Martin’s. But then I read the script, and I discovered that despite being a remake, it was a totally different movie. There is a divorce involving the characters of Gloria and Andy, which marks a big difference from the other films. I didn’t want to be in something that was the same story, but in a Latin version.”