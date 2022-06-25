“Cristiano Ronaldo has signed to Rome”: fans dream between audio whatsapp and presentation at the Olimpico

It is forbidden not to dream with the transfer market. The fans of the Rome who in these hours have to deal with a sensational, as far as improbable moment, indiscretion: Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Italy after the three seasons at Juventus and wear the yellow and red jersey, embracing among other things José MourinhoPortuguese like him (they also have the same agent, Jorge Mendes) and his former coach al Real Madrid.

That CR7 wants a change of scenery after a year spent in “his” Manchester United it is well known. The ambition of the champion of Madeira, who in February he will be 38 years oldis always to compete at the highest levels and the Red Devils’ failed last season, out of the Championswould have prompted Ronaldo to look around.

In Rome, enthusiasm is skyrocketing, fueled by whatsapp audio forwarded from cell phone to cell phone that would take the agreement as a fact. “He signed, signed, in Mallorca in great secret, here we are ”is heard in a vocal note sent several times. In another she hears: “I confirm, I confirm, the name is that, it’s Christian, so let’s get ready”. There are even those who also hypothesize the date of the official announcement: it would be Wednesday June 29 with Roma who would have booked it Olympic stadium for a presentation in style.

But you know, the rumors during the transfer market sessions are never lacking, as well as the impossible dreams. And Ronaldo today represents an almost forbidden dream for Roma for various reasons. First of all there is to evaluate the aspect related to the engagement of the Portuguese champion who in the last year at Manchester United has earned about 23 million euros, seven fewer than the 30 that Juve has assured him for each of the three years in Juventus. Can Roma afford such a salary, even in the event of a slight discount from CR7?

Then there is to negotiate with Manchester because Ronaldo still has another year of contract which will expire at the end of June 2023. It is unlikely that the English will let him go for free (even if they would save the hefty salary).

Another aspect that should not be underestimated is the following: the number 7 loves the Champions League, he wants to play it at all costs because that’s where the champions play. And Roma will not be in the Champions League next year.

But dreaming is legitimate and the Giallorossi fans are hoping for a coup (despite the player’s age and the economic sacrifice it entails) and in the mediation of José Mourinho. “It doesn’t happen but what if it happens?“Just to remember some old slogans of the Capitoline supporters …

Also bookmaker they continue to believe it: the share of CR7’s arrival in the Giallorossi had already dropped from 16 to 9 in the past few weeks, up to 6 times the stake on Sisal. The favorite option, reports Agipronews, however, remains the confirmation at United, at 1.20, while PSG, Real Madrid and Sporting Lisbon are given at 12. For the Mundo Deportivo, Spanish sports daily, there would also be Bayern Munich in the race to Ronaldo.





Giovanni Pisano