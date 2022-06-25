COVID vaccination for children: What medicine can they take if they react to the dose?

The COVID-19 vaccination for children from 5 to 11 years old will begin in Mexico City next Monday, June 27, with the sector of children under 10 to 11 years old, but some parents have expressed concern about the effects that the first dose will cause in the smallest of the house. What medicine can they take if they react to the dose?

The first thing you should know is that children between the ages of 10 and 11 will receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the 39 health centers in the city and will receive the vaccine from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), children who receive the COVID-19 vaccine are less likely to have side effects or reactions after receiving the dose of the biological than children. teenagers or young adults.

However, reactions could come with the second dose and include:

Pain, swelling, and redness in the arm where the injection was given

Fever

Fatigue

Headache

Shaking chills

Pain in muscles or joints

Swelling of the lymph nodes

In the event that children have a reaction, the CDC recommends placing a cold, wet cloth at the injection site to relieve discomfort, but asks to avoid the use of acetylsalicylic acid in those under 18 years of age because it is associated with Reyes syndrome. , which can cause inflammation in the brain and liver.

However, the pediatrician and vaccine researcher Robert Jacobson, from the Mayo Clinic, suggests using acetaminophen or ibuprofen if children have reactions and only after receiving the vaccine, because doing so before could decrease the level of antibodies that are generated with the biological.

At the same time, he asked that children avoid rubbing the arm where they received the injection, as this could only increase the pain.