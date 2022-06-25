Chris Pratt Meets WWII Veterans

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt was pleasantly surprised to meet several World War II veterans at the premiere of his next television series “The Terminal List”.

The group of veterans Second World War attended the premiere of the series, which has a military base, collects the Fox News medium.

The production premieres on Amazon Prime.

“James Reece returns home after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed, only to discover dark new forces working against him and endangering those he loves”says the synopsis of the action program.

“This is a wonderful group of extraordinary men from the greatest generation,” the “Jurassic World” actor told The Associated Press during the event.

“These are veterans of the Second World Warand every year they return on a pilgrimage to Normandy,” he added. “Excited to see them here. It was a surprise for me. I didn’t know they were going to be here. And it was an opportunity to catch up with them.”

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/06/25/un-group-of-people-with-black-suits-6d145eef.jpg The actor was surprised by the presence of three soldiers who lived through a violent time. (GETTY)

Pratt revealed that he would love to sit down with the men and learn about their brave story in the 1939-1945 war.

“I’ve been following their story. I saw them and thought, ‘Oh my God, we need to spend time together.'”

“You know, there’s not enough time in the world,” he told the outlet. “Certainly in a press line where it’s all 15-second snippets. I’d really like to sit down and really talk to them and honor them for their great sacrifice.”

To give a sense of realism, the show worked with the US Navy SEALs. It is reported that half of the extras and crew in front of and behind the scenes is made up of military veterans and a base of operations was replicated to carry out the project.