Chris Pratt gives new details about his voice in the Super Mario movie

The animated film Super Mario is one of Nintendo’s best kept secrets. Since they announced the stellar signings that this new video game adaptation Mario, We have hardly received any news about the tape, let alone a trailer.

Chris Pratt has been chosen to put his voice to the famous plumber. The actor does not stop embarking on new projects such as the recent Jurassic World: Dominion or the next installment of Guardians of the Galaxy.

This will be the voice of Super Mario with Chris Pratt

On the occasion of the premiere of the series The Terminal List for Amazon Prime Video, Variety had the opportunity to speak with Chris Pratt on his role as Super Mario.

I worked very closely with the directors and tried a few things and came up with something that I’m very proud of and I can’t wait for people to see and hear it, assured the new voice of Super Mario.

Chris Pratt pointed out that his role as Super Mario was for an animated movie, not a live-action movie: I’m not going to wear a plumber’s suit and running everywhere.

I am providing a voice for an animated character, and it is up to date and is unlike anything you’ve heard before in the world of Mariosentenced Chris Pratt leaving us with even more desire to hear him in the role.

Everything we know about Super Mario, the movie: cast, premiere, format and curiosities

Along with Chris Pratt, super mario movie It will also feature the voices of: Anya Taylor Joy as Princess PeachCharlie Day as Mario’s brother Luigi, Jack Black as the villainous Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong.

The Super Mario movie made by Illumination plans to be released in theaters on April 7, 2023although we hope to receive a trailer for the film soon to hearing Chris Pratt as Super Mario for the first time.