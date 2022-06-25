Chris Hemsworth could say goodbye to Thor

LOS ANGELES.— After many months of waiting (due in large part to the delay due to the pandemic), the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” was released.

In this new installment of the giant Marvel, which will be released in Mexico on July 7, there will be new stories, new characters… although the central plot continues to revolve around its great protagonist: Thor, the character played by Chris Hemsworth.

The premiere at El Capitan in Hollywood was a very important date for the Australian actor and, for this reason, he wanted to be accompanied by those he loves the most.

Hemsworth presented his new film accompanied by his wife, the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, and his parents, Leonie and Craig Hemsworth, and one of his brothers, Luke, who attended with his wife Samantha.

As always, the couple was most complicit and in love. Elsa looked sensational —says Hola magazine— with a white dress and natural hair.

The entire cast posed for the photographers. In addition to Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, Jaimie Alexander and Chris Pratt also made waves on the carpet.

Natalie Portman was the other great protagonist. The 41-year-old actress spent a good time attending to all those who came to the El Capitan theater to see them in person.

Taika Waititi, who on this occasion was not accompanied by his girlfriend, singer Rita Ora, was also signing autographs and taking photos with fans. In her case, Christian Bale was accompanied by her wife, Sibi Blazic, while actress Jaimie Alexander caused a sensation with her original purple tunic dress.

Chris Hemsworth has had certain privileges that no other Avenger has had within the MCU. In addition to having a fourth solo film, the actor has had a very peculiar evolution for his character, who is one of the most used within the franchise. However, with the arrival of a new generation of heroes, the actor is thinking about what it will be like to let this world go.

Some fans have the theory that “Thor: Love and Thunder” will serve to fire the character, but others hope that Thor will be around for many years to come.

The actor recently revealed that if it weren’t for “Thor: Ragnarok” Waititi’s vision he would have already left Marvel, and now he explains how he sees his future within the brand.

In an interview with TotalFilm, the actor explained how he feels every time he is approached with a new project with Thor: “I think I would like to leave, before people ask me to leave.”

Kevin Feige, who has seen Chris Hemsworth grow as an actor and a person, thinks that Thor is a character that can continue to be exploited for several more years if the correct formula is found, and the interpreter wishes so.