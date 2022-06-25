Carlos Slim wants to give you a varus to complete for your smartphone

To achieve digital inclusion in Mexico, Daniel Hajdirector general of América Móvil proposed that through social programs mobile device service and plans can be paid for connectivity so that people with less purchasing power can access these services.

“For digital inclusion, we require that devices and plans be accessible with public social programs to support the marginalized population with the payment of services because no one should be left behind,” said the director of the telecommunications company in his participation in the LATAM ICT Congress 2022.

According to the National Survey on Availability and Use of Information Technologies in Households (ENDUTIH) 2020, in Mexico 88.2 million users aged six or older have a cell phone, that is, 75.5% of the population, while that 24.5% still do not have access to this type of technology.

Accessing equipment such as smartphones is becoming more and more complicated for people due to the inflation and because they have become almost 9% more expensive so far this year, according to data from The CIU consulting firm. This in a post-pandemic context, which placed smartphones as one of the main enablers of Internet services. connectivitybecause through them users, in addition to browsing, allow them to continue their academic, work and entertainment activities.

digital activities

“The pandemic caused more than 300 million meetings via Zoom daily worldwide, and that the digital activities of the population increased in a few months that would have been achieved in years. Unfortunately, poverty and inequality grew because the unconnected had fewer opportunities to continue working, to acquire products or to continue with their school education and health services,” said the director of América Móvil.

In this sense, he points out that access to mobile devices allows people to develop technological skills with which they avoid being left behind in technological evolution.

This becomes more relevant in the context of the arrival of 5G, whose new network requires greater technological skills and more sophisticated devices.

“That is why it is important to achieve universal digital inclusion. This challenge increases when verifying the benefits of 5G and having the objective that this generation of network does not increase the gaps. There is no digital society without digital skills of the population,” he assured. Hajj.

Mid-range, the best positioned

According to the study Smartphone market in Mexico: Evolution, relevance and reconfiguration published by The Competitive Intelligence Unit (The CIU), as of the second quarter of 2021 it was registered that 118.4 million smartphones are in operation, with a growth of 6.4%. .

Of these statistics, the mid-range is the one that has best positioned itself in the Mexican market with 62.3%, that is, 73.7 million devices.

One of the main reasons why the mid-range has become a trend is because of the innovations that manufacturers have brought to this type of smartphone, since they provide the essential functions that the user needs to carry out their daily activities.

In addition, most of the brands that compete within the country have specialized in providing this type of equipment at a reasonable price. For this reason, fierce competition has remained in the smartphone market.

cj