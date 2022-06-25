Brunette against Monrix | The Herald of Mexico

Thanks to the early uncovering of the caps of the President of the Republic, justified by the fact that this is what democracy is like, and that it should no longer be covered, those involved begin to be distracted from their fundamental obligations and now take on the task of carrying out acts of campaign disguised as unity events.

In addition to the usual nonsense and incompetence of Mario Delgado, president of Morena, who will surely end up

thundering the rocket in hand, only three corcholatas were invited to the supposed act of unity, but apparently a sigher, Ricardo Monreal, was missing.

The main speakers at the event were the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, the Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard and the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum. By the way, they say that there are no coincidences in politics, however, it is curious that at the time Mario Delgado delivered his speech, the chancellor left, surely he had another commitment that Sunday.

For his part, Senator Ricardo Montreal, in the style of “matrix”, a film released in July 1999, whose protagonist is Keanu Reeves, he will have to decide whether to take the red pill that will force him to give up his previous life and everything he had known before, or the blue pill, that will return him to his current world without apparently anything that is happening having happened.

Senator Monreal must decide which pill to take, it will surely be the red one, a decision that will lead him to face a created reality and in which he will seek to remain until he is free, destroying everything that conforms to the absolute truth. “MONRIX”, he must fight in a real world, where Morena and those who run that match do not want him. They propose to elect their presidential candidate in 2024 a method called “poll”, where the only valid vote is that of one person.

As “MONRIX” knows that surveys are a worn out method, where on other occasions he has already experienced that same mechanism and was disqualified, he who comes from a real world, does not accept them. He proposes another way to elect Morena’s candidate, even proposing that it be the National Electoral Institute (INE) itself who does it.

Monreal’s proposal is not unreasonable, since it was the INE itself that carried out the survey with which the national leader of Morena was elected, a position currently held by Mario Delgado.

The senator knows that this will never happen, since the poll is the only way in which the party in power chooses its candidates and it seems that these polls always go through the National Palace. Everything points to the fact that in this early race for presidential bottle caps there will be two big losers: Marcelo Ebrard and Ricardo Monreal.

Neither of them seems to be the favorite of the tenant of the National Palace, that is why in a more autonomous way and outside the executive power, the senator does not accept the polls, because he knows that in the end who decides the winner of these is called Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador.

That is why the other applicants accept the survey method, they know that Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He will be the one who will choose the Morena candidate and that is why in his daily actions they try to please the President of the Republic even in the smallest details.

BY EDUARDO MACIAS GARRIDO

COLLABORATOR

EDUARDOMACG@ICLOUD.COM / @EDUARDO84888581

MAAZ