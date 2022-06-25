Bray Wyatt gives a first sign for his return to professional wrestling

Former WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt has filed an application to register the name “Wyatt 6”, filing it last Tuesday, June 21. The presentation of this resource could lead to a possible return to wrestling action, without knowing even more information about the promotion where such a name would be used.

It should be remembered, that Wyatt was fired from WWE in July 2021where at that time he made himself known with the following short message:

“WWE has reached an agreement on the departure of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors.”



Bray Wyatt’s last appearance in WWE was at WrestleMania 37, in a rematch match against Randy Orton, who ultimately took the victory in this match.

Since Bray Wyatt left WWE had stayed away from the world of wrestling, Except for only some minimal participation in autograph signings, in specialized conventions. It is also known that he has been developing a film project.

