Braves announce three new reinforcements for the 2022 Opening

Juarez City.- FC Juárez made official the arrival of three new soccer players to its squad this Friday afternoon, which are the left winger Mauro Lainez, the right winger Alan Medina and the goalkeeper Ramón Pasquel.

Lainez arrives from the Águilas del América and can also play as a left back. Medina also had a spell with the azulcrema team, but his last club was Necaxa.

Pasquel comes from defending the goal of Pumas Tabasco in the Expansion League and would come to the Juarense club to be the third goalkeeper; the goalkeeper was already directed by Hernán Cristante in Toluca.

With these additions, the Braves add six reinforcements for the 2022 Opening so far, as more arrivals are expected to the squad that Cristante now directs.

Goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera, Venezuelan winger Darwin Machís and midfielder Javier Salas have already been introduced.

Farewell party?

Jesús Dueñas could play his last game as a tiger this Saturday, since the auriazul team has already announced his departure and everything seems to indicate that his new destination will be this border, according to ESPN, so there could be 22 soccer players (and not 21) from Bravos those who return from Monterrey.

The 33-year-old Mexican soccer player plays in one of the positions that the Braves need to strengthen, which is right back, although Dueñas can also play as a holding midfielder.