Binance launches a collection of NFTs in partnership with Ronaldo

The superstar of football Cristiano Ronaldo has signed an exclusive multi-year partnership of NFT (Non Fungible Token) with the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, active in Italy since last May. The collaboration aims to introduce football fans to the Web3 ecosystem through global NFT campaigns.

What the collaboration between Binance and Ronaldo foresees

The agreement provides for the creation of a series of NFT collections with Ronaldo. These will be sold exclusively on the platform Binance NFTwith the first collection due out later this year.

Changpeng ZhaoCEO and founder of Binancepraised Ronaldo’s achievements in football and claimed that the athlete has “Transcended sport to become an icon in multiple sectors. He has amassed one of the most loyal fan bases in the world through his authenticity, talent and charitable work. ”

Zhao added that the team of Binance is thrilled to offer Ronaldo fans “The exclusive opportunity for involvement to get in touch with Ronaldo”Owning pieces from the NFT collections. The football superstar commented explained:

“My relationship with fans is very important to me, so the idea of ​​bringing unprecedented experiences and access through this NFT platform is something I wanted to be a part of.”

It is not the first time that Ronaldo “handles” tokens. In March, he received cryptographic tokens for his achievements in sport. The soccer star received tokens JUVthe official token of the fan of the Juventus FCfor every senior career goal he scored.

Binance and the collapse of cryptocurrencies

Despite the current collapse of the cryptocurrenciesthe CEO of Binance expressed positivity in early June. Zhao noted that it is his third cryptocurrency market crash and Binance’s second encounter with this type of market situation, implying that the team knows how to navigate a bear market. On top of that, Binance CEO said he will use this as an opportunity to hire the best talent available during this time.