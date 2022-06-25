Billie Eilish talks about Tourette syndrome in an interview with Netflix

EFE Latam Videos

Brazilians say goodbye to the indigenous murdered in the Amazon

Paulista (Brazil), June 24 (EFE) .- The Brazilians gave this Friday the last goodbye to the indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira, murdered along with the British journalist Dom Phillips in the Amazon and who became considered the new “enchanted” spirit for the indigenous peoples that he always defended. Amidst dances and songs, indigenous communities from the state of Pernambuco, who from early in the morning concentrated in a private cemetery in the metropolitan region of Recife (northeast), paid homage to the new “enchanted”, as the natives to the spirits that return to the “sacred soil”. “We could not stop giving prestige to the warrior Bruno, who today becomes a martyr for all of us for indigenous causes, popular causes and for those who fight for the defense of life,” Cacique Marquinhos told reporters during the wake. Xururú, who was also the country’s first indigenous mayor. “We understand that Bruno today becomes an ‘enchanted’. He returns to the sacred ground and returns to feed us as a spirit and continue this great fight in defense of life, the Amazon, the sacred forest,” he stressed. Throughout the morning, wind instruments, maracas and Indian songs paid tribute to the activist and environmentalist, who left journalism studies in his native Recife to devote himself to studying the indigenous peoples of the Vale do Javarí, an inhospitable region near the border with Peru and Colombia. Several buses arrived in the city of Paulista with indigenous people from the wild northeast, one of the most arid regions in Brazil and where Araújo Pereira began his activism and studies with native peoples before settling in the Amazon, where he led the main expedition in 2018 to contact uncontacted indigenous people Floral offerings sent from all over Brazil adorned the wake room of the private cemetery Morada da Paz, on the outskirts of Recife, and which received family members, close friends, the press, social leaders and representatives of local indigenous communities. . Between indigenous and Christian religious rituals, the coffin with the mortal remains of the 41-year-old indigenous man was taken to the Paulista municipal crematorium, where they were cremated and whose ashes, by the will of the family, must be taken to the Amazon. A loudspeaker, next to the coffin, accompanied the journey with the sound of the indigenous song “Wahanararai”, the same one that was sung by the indigenist during his last visit to the Ticuna people and whose video of Araújo Pereira, surrounded by indigenous people and singing in his language, circulated this week strongly on social networks. Cacique Xururú, who was mayor of Pesqueira (Pernambuco), said in dialogue with Efe that the death of the indigenista and the journalist are a “call to the international community” to “open more eyes” in that region and for the peoples themselves. indigenous people get more representation in the public and political life of Brazil. The director of the social movement Nuestra América Verde, Silvia Siqueira, who led the call for “justice” during the wake for the death of the indigenista and the journalist, told Efe that no Brazilian government has been up to the task because they are not capable of respecting the cultures of the peoples. Siqueira, like other Brazilian activists, blames the anti-environmental discourse of the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, for promoting and ignoring, due to lack of control, illegal activities in the Amazon, mainly with regard to indigenous people. “If we don’t have a government capable of respecting all this, life will continue to be destroyed. Bruno’s death is not an isolated murder,” she asserted. The body of Araújo Pereira arrived in Recife on Thursday night, after the completion of the forensic genetics tests in Brasilia, which allowed the identification due to the advanced state of decomposition, after being disappeared for ten days, and due to the violence committed by the murderers. , who dismembered them. The bodies of Phillips and Araújo Pereira were found lifeless near the municipality of Atalaia do Norte, where they had traveled to collect information for the book that the British journalist was writing about threats against the indigenous people, the same threats that the Indigenist. So far, four people have been arrested for their participation in the double homicide and four more are wanted. Two confessed to having acted directly from the crime. (c) EFE Agency