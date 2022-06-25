Ayam will award the Mental Wellbeing Award at the Grand Awards Event – Hero Companies

Ayam promotes the movement of employee well-being by awarding a special award to the company that has participated and shown high indicators in favor of the mental health of its people in the International Ranking of Happiness Heroic Companies.

This video may interest you

LIVE 13.5° presents International Happiness Ranking Hero Companies in its 2nd edition, now with the integration of new allies, on June 9 of this year it was announced through a LIVEthe participation of ayam, who will award exclusive recognition at the event Heroines Awards. Nancy Martínez, CEO of LIVE 13.5° and founder of this wonderful initiative, interviewed Javier Razo, CEO and Co-founder of ayam, who, demonstrating empathy, support and support for the mission of this ranking, will award the Mental Wellbeing Award to the company that is ranked and reveals high rates of mental health of its employees.

The International Ranking of Happiness Hero Companies, aims to create, identify, empower and certify organizations that promote well-being and happiness as a strategic value in employee productivity. aligned to this ayam, a company whose purpose is to improve people’s quality of life by developing healthy habits that increase their well-being and self-care, has decided to join this initiative of live to promote awareness in companies, positively impacting the lives of as many people as possible and sharing tools that help them live a more virtuous life.

One of the main problems of managing mental health at work is due to the little importance given to mental illnesses, since they do not manifest themselves as clearly as physical illnesses.

There are 4 main signs of poor mental health in an organization: 1) absenteeism, 2) decreased productivity, 3) getting to know each other as much as possible, and 4) increased staff turnover. Ayam It is very aware of this and that is why it seeks to establish an organizational culture where companies take care of the mental health of their workers by promoting communication. In a CISI survey of more than 7,000 financial services employees, more than 50% of employees do not feel comfortable discussing their mental health with their leaders.

The Mental Wellbeing Award, Its objective is to increase awareness in companies about corporate mental well-being and at the same time motivate those companies that are already doing it to continue their work and not give up the fight to improve the quality of life of their employees.

The winning company Mental Wellbeing Award It will be the one that promotes the healthy mental health of its employees and, above all, demonstrates that they really have low levels of stress, anxiety, depression and burnout. The indices that will be evaluated to know which company has the aforementioned are: the metrics of turnover, talent retention, stress, depression, anxiety, perceived fatigue; but above all, that it manifests high levels of happiness, a sense of purpose, a better work environment and conditions of mental, emotional and behavioral health for its collaborators.

But wait! It’s not all yet! ayam is committed to wellness made possible through daily self-care and the support of a wellness community, so in addition to the Mental Wellbeing Award, Some other surprises for both ranked companies and special guests at the awards event!:

Webinar “The future of self-care and well-being at work” by company to the top 5 places and full program for the company that wins the Mental Wellbeing Award

“The future of self-care and well-being at work” by company to the top 5 places and full program for the company that wins the Free access for one month to the ayam platform

Book “Discover your best version” written by Leo Rastogi, Ph in English to the CEOs who attend the event.

1 ayam for workplace program for the top 30 leaders of the event.

Healthy and happy employees are the reflection of a productive and efficient company. Ayam and the International Ranking of Happiness Hero Companies They invite you to seek and promote in your organization the well-being of the five spheres of life: physical, mental, spiritual, emotional and financial, to achieve your personal and professional goals.

We invite you to adopt a culture of well-being and organizational happiness, recognizing and valuing the importance of human capital, if you are a CEO, General Director or Director of Human Resources and are interested in attending the Heroines Awards apply on the following website: https://www.premiosheroinas.com.mx/postulate

To know more about ayam visit: https://www.ayam.world/es

If you want to see the recording of the LIVE visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=esqh28Cr9NE