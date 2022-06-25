Are Tom Cruise and Paris Hilton a couple? A video causes confusion in networks
It is true that in the world of entertainment everything is possible. But the idea that Tom Cruise Y Paris Hilton have a relationship, outside of fiction, sounds crazy. However, technology, makeup and a good interpretation made it possible to see this pair of celebrities together, and in a romantic attitude.
the copycat Miles Fisher He did his thing again and shared a new video, from his TikTok account @deeptomcruisein which he can be seen, playing the protagonist of “Top Gun Maverick”, next to the DJ who, it should be remembered, is married to the businessman Carter Milliken Rheum.
In the video the Famous They seem to be getting ready for the premiere of a movie. He wears a suit while she wears a gold-toned ball gown with diamond appliqués.
“Do you think people are really going to believe this?” I ask Hilton in the video, while the actor replied “I think most people would believe whatever”.
Fisher has gained notoriety on social media for the way it uses technology”deepfake”. Through it you can imitate any person, because an image and sound are created through iartificial intelligence.
The video of paris hilton, which already has more than 15 million of reproductions in TikTokcomments abound about how real the fake looks Tom Cruise.