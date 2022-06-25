Are Tom Cruise and Paris Hilton a couple? A video causes confusion in networks

It is true that in the world of entertainment everything is possible. But the idea that Tom Cruise Y Paris Hilton have a relationship, outside of fiction, sounds crazy. However, technology, makeup and a good interpretation made it possible to see this pair of celebrities together, and in a romantic attitude.

the copycat Miles Fisher He did his thing again and shared a new video, from his TikTok account @deeptomcruisein which he can be seen, playing the protagonist of “Top Gun Maverick”, next to the DJ who, it should be remembered, is married to the businessman Carter Milliken Rheum.

In the video the Famous They seem to be getting ready for the premiere of a movie. He wears a suit while she wears a gold-toned ball gown with diamond appliqués.