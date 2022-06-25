Apple’s augmented reality glasses will be its most complicated product

Photo : Ryan Anson/AFP ( Getty Images )

The glasses (or the headset) Mixed reality apps from Apple will “likely be announced” in January 2023, according to trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a Medium post on the state of the virtual reality industry Kuo predicts that Apple’s entry into this space will be a catalyst for the growth of virtual and augmented reality, and calls the company a “before and after for the headset industry ”.

In his article, Kuo predicts that Apple will launch a headset AR/MR (Augmented Reality/Reality mixed) with video and images and what can be seen through the glasses , capable of providing an immersive experience. Apple has focused its efforts mainly on augmented reality but Kuo says that his glasses hybrid s “will increase the demand for immersive gaming/multimedia entertainment”.

the headset According to the analyst, it will be the “most complicated product Apple has ever designed” and will consist of parts from multiple third-party suppliers. Earlier this year, the middle South Korean The Electric reported that Sony would supply the glasses’ main micro-OLED panel to Apple, and that LG wants to take over the second generation of the device.

Kuo believes that the headset Apple will have so successful that its stock will be re-rated for years to come, resulting in an increase in value. Apple will not only benefit, but its competitors will respond quickly with their own headsets. similar, a boost that will help grow this ecosystem .

Apple has yet to publicly reveal any details about its future headset. . We had anticipated a breakthrough in the WWDC 2022 as a way for the company to get developers excited about building apps for a purported AR platform, which might be called realityOS. However, the developer conference was held and there was no mention.

Estimates of cu when to arrive to the Apple headset continue to change . Various reports have lowered the long-awaited reveal date to later this year or early 2023. This latest prediction of “January 2023 ” is the most specific so far. The impressive history of predictions of Kuo and his reputation suggest that he is quite confident in the date, although the analyst was careful not to say that Apple I will “probably” announce it on that date.

Although Apple has not confirmed any details about its headset , recent reports have painted a vivid picture of what to expect. The most revealing comes from Informationwhich cites anonymous sources who claim that glasses count go with a chip 5nm TSMC (with a power similar to that of the chip M1), will have two 8K screens and will incorporate 14 cameras. The headset reportedly it will cost about 3. 000 d olars .

Meta, formerly Facebook, is the current market leader, with the headset Oculus Quest 2 surpassing the competition by a wide margin. This same month of June the company run by Mark Zuckerberg, along with industry giants Microsoft, Nvidia, Sony and others, presented the Metaverse Standards Forum, a group designed to ensure interoperability in the metaverse. Apple and rival Google are notably absent from the group.