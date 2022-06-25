Amber Heard will appeal the judgment against Johnny Depp and declare bankruptcy; “He has no way to pay”

The controversial American actress has announced her decision to appeal the result of the final verdict of her last trial against her ex-husband, since she does not have the amount she was ordered to pay for having defamed.

After a meeting between the legal teams of Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp this Friday in a court of fairfax, in the state of Virginia, United States, and after a meeting with the judge Penney Azcarate, the actress has announced her intention to appeal the result of the trial, as reported by the newspaper ‘Los Angeles Times’.

“As was said in the congressional hearings, you don’t ask for a pardon if you are innocent. And the appeal is not rejected if it is known that you are right, ”a spokesman for Heard has detailed in statements collected by the aforementioned media.

The jury awarded Johnny Depp $15 million in damages, eventually reduced to just over $10 million under the Virginia legal limit, and only $2 million to Heard.

‘Deadline Hollywood’, reported that Azcarate told Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, that the actor will have to pay a bail of 8.35 million dollars and 6% annual interest for the appeal to proceed formally.

Likewise, Bredehoft has detailed that Heard “cannot at all” pay the sentence, which calls into question the affordability of a possible appeal and the formal compliance with the orders that the jury in charge of the trial ruled on June 1 in favor of Depp.