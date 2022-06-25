Amber Heard Unveils The One Evidence Against Johnny Depp She Wishes Jurors Had Seen

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard could have had a very different ending if the jury had seen a series of tests that were finally excluded by the judge, the actress assured this Friday in one of the advances broadcast by the NBC network of the exclusive interview with the protagonist of Aquaman.

As she explains in her conversation with journalist and lawyer Savannah Guthrie, Heard talks about an element who believes that it could have made the difference in the final decision of the jury, which determined that the actress must pay Depp 10 million for damages and another 5 million as a fine, although the judge of Fairfax County (Virginia, USA), Penney Azcarate, lowered this last amount to 350,000 dollars.

“There is a folder with notes dating back to 2011 from the beginning of my relationship, which were taken by my doctor, who I was reporting the abuse to,” Heard says.





However, the judge in the case excluded those notes Heard’s therapist, indicates the actress in the third part of the interview, which is broadcast this Friday in a special program in prime time.

According to Heard’s testimony, Depp physically and emotionally abused of her during the four years that their marriage lasted, some accusations that the actor flatly denied during the trial and that the jury ended up believing.

In her interview with NBC, Amber Heard drops that she does believe the jury was influenced in his final verdict.

“How could they not come to that conclusion! They sat for more than three weeks listening, without stopping, incessant testimonies of paid employees and, towards the end of the trial, of random people,” said the actress.

“I do not blame them. In fact, I understand them,” he said of the jurors. “He’s a well-liked character and people think he knows him. He’s a fantastic actor,” he added of Depp.