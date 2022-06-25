Amber Heard and Johnny Depp can’t agree; actress will pay him 10 million dollars

AP

Virginia / 06.25.2022





After the lawyers of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp met this Friday without reaching any economic agreement, the judge in charge of Depp’s defamation trial against Heard made official the multimillion-dollar compensation awarded by the jury to the actor with an order that his ex-wife pays 10.35 million dollars for defaming the actor’s reputation by describing himself.

Judge Penney Azcarate entered the order after a brief hearing in Fairfax County Circuit Court. He also ordered Depp to pay Amber Heard $2 million, the amount he gave her. the jury in his defamation countersuit filed over statements by one of Depp’s lawyers.

The order was a formality after the jury announced its verdict on June 1, mainly supporting Depp after an explicit trial in which the couple revealed sordid details of his short marriage in statements that were televised and closely followed on social networks.

Depp sued Heard for the opinion piece published in December 2018 in the newspaper Washington Postin which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The jury gave its verdict in favor of Depp on three charges of defamation related to specific claims in the article.

The jury found that Depp should receive $10 million in compensatory damages and 5 million punitive compensation, but the judge reduced the compensation figure punitive to $350,000, since that is the state limit.

Heard has said he plans to appeal the verdict.

During Friday’s hearing, the judge said that if Heard appeals, she will have to post the $10.35 million bond while the appeal is resolved, a common practice. The judge’s order states that both parties are subject to 6% interest per year.

