A year since Britney requested jail for her father

Britney Spears appears to be making amends for her life. After achieving her long-awaited freedom after 13 years under the guardianship of her father and facing the loss of the baby she was expecting with her husband, the interpreter of baby one more time He has decided to celebrate love in style, sealing his romance with Sam Asghari. On June 9, the couple said “I do” in an intimate ceremony that featured an exclusive guest list, in which the name of Jamie Spears was not revealed.

An engagement ring

It was last September when the singer announced her engagement through her social networks, proudly showing off her diamond ring, the work of Roman Malayev. “I can’t believe it,” she shared with her thousands of followers. A happy news that came just a week after her father declared his surrender, thus asking the court to end the guardianship of her daughter. In addition, the couple stated that one of their greatest wishes was to become parents.

a tragic loss

Seven months later, the singer announced that she was expecting her third child, the first with her fiancé. “I want to get married and have a baby,” she said in July, during what was her first court hearing in two years. However, the happy news had the worst outcome and, just a month later, the artist spoke again on her social networks to communicate that she had lost the baby after a miscarriage. “It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” she said.

a long fight

And it is that, during this year since Britney requested jail for her father, her life has taken a 180 degree turn. However, these last few years have not been easy for her. The pop star was under legal guardianship since 2008, with her father along with other legal guardians controlling her finances and personal life for thirteen years. However, in the last stage, the singer of Toxic He showed resistance to this situation, requesting on June 23, just one year ago, that his father be dismissed.

It all goes back to January 2007 when, in the midst of her divorce from Kevin Federline, the singer decided to shave her head and enter a treatment center, also losing custody of her two children. Just a year later, she was committed against her will to a psychiatric hospital and her father, Jamie Spears, and her lawyer, Andrew Wallet, received temporary guardianship of the artist, which was extended indefinitely. . In November of that same year, MTV premiered the documentary Britney: For the Record, in which the singer compared her circumstances to an endless jail sentence. Until 2016, the singer released three music albums and in 2019 she announced an “indefinite work break”. In March of that same year, Wallet voluntarily resigned as Britney’s co-guardian, leaving her father as sole legal guardian. Just six months later, Jamie was replaced as her daughter’s guardian, though he continued to control her finances. In August 2020, the #FreeBritney movement began to sound strongly to achieve the freedom of the artist, who stated that she was firmly opposed to her father controlling her personal affairs again. As early as March 2021, Britney’s lawyers asked Jamie to resign from her role as her guardian, stating that the artist reserved “the right to request the termination of this guardianship”.

Finally, on June 23, 2021, Britney appeared in court in Los Angeles for the first time in thirteen years of conservatorship. “Your Honor, my dad and everyone involved in this custody, including my manager, who played a key role in my punishment… they should be in prison,” said Spears, who also threatened to sue her family for what they had done to her. Among the complaints that the pop star made in front of the judge were the allegation that she was forced to take medication after refusing to work, in addition to the fact that her team did not allow her to have another child. “The main reason I’m here is that I want to end the conservatorship without having to be evaluated,” she said at the time. In September of that same year, Jamie Spears filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court to resign as guardian, and it was on November 12 when Judge Penny ended the guardianship, thus finally making the interpreter of Criminal got freedom.