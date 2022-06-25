20 paid apps and games on Android for free [semana 25 2022]

One more week we bring a series of free paid Android apps and games for a limited time. As always, the applications that you have below can be enjoyed for the next few days. Here you have all the free apps and games of the week 25 of 2022.

All the applications you download will always remain in your Google account, even if you uninstall them from your mobile they will remain there to be able to reinstall them later. This is one of the biggest advantages that Google accounts have. Next, we show you all the apps that you can have for free on your Android.

Enjoy 20 free paid apps for Android

Here you have the complete list with all free paid apps and games for a limited time that you can download to your Android mobile or tablet:

Castle Defender Premium: free until July 26. WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (Premium): free until July 25. ShapeOminoes: free until July 26. Sudoku Pro: free until July 27. Backrooms: free until July 27. Spelling Check PRO: free until July 28.

[VIP] +9 God Blessing Knight – Cash Knight: free until July 27. Irregular Verbs Test PRO: free until August 1. Math Connect PRO: free until August 1. Educational puzzles for children: free until July 29. 2048 – Puzzle Game: free until July 28. Merge Number Puzzle: free until July 25. Premium Camera: free until July 25. Block Puzzle: free until July 25.

Bricks Breaker Pro: free until July 27. Truth or Dare Pro: Free until July 26. Pro Mp3 player – Qamp: free until July 26. Stickman Master Premium: free until July 26. FASTAR VIP – Rhythm Game: free until July 25. DungeonMon!: Free until July 28.

This is the complete list with all the free paid apps and games that you can have on your mobile or Android deviceremember that they remain forever in your Google account and you can enjoy them forever.