Woman ran into Keanu Reeves on vacation

An Argentine woman who was vacationing in London, England, discovered that in front of his hotel was staying the famous Hollywood actor, Keanu Reeves, so he decided to share a photo on social networks that went viral in a matter of minutes.

“I am going to tell you that we are in hotels facing”, the woman began counting on Twitterr native of Rosario, Santa Fe, who in the midst of his excitement decided to go and greet him. “Prettier you can’t, more gentleman you can’t. I didn’t bother him with the photo, I stole it while she was smoking. I love him. end of statement”, commented.

The lucky tourist explained to The nation that he didn’t want to miss the opportunity to exchange a few words with one of his idols, so he waited to exchange glances with the interpreter of Neo in the Matrix and took courage, crossed the street and greeted him.

“I told him that I didn’t want to bother him and he replied that I didn’t bother him at all.. I told her that she was an admirer and a huge fan of all her movies. And that there were some things in her private life that seemed extremely charming to me, such as the relationship she has with her mother, “she said.

Alicia asserted that the actor rested his hands on his chest and formed a heart as a sign of gratitude. “I didn’t think it was wise to ask for a photo because he was mega calm smoking a cigarette, then I drank it sitting in front of him, “he said.

For Argentina, this unexpected encounter was the “color note” on a trip that I had been waiting for a long time, and that had been postponed due to the pandemic.