Will Billie Eilish have Harry Styles as a guest at Glastonbury 2022? | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The singer will become the youngest artist to perform at the festival

billie eilish does not stop making history in his career, thanks to his music. Now she will become the youngest artist to perform at Glastonbury 2022 and it seems that he could have an epic show planned for his presentation, well it is rumored that Harry Styles will appear with her.

In recent days, a rumor has begun to emerge that the singer and the former One Direction will share the stage at the festival and, of course, this has sparked excitement among their fans. Therefore, here we tell you where this theory came from.

Billie Eilish and Harry Styles together at Glastonbury 2022?

It is important to clarify that this is just a rumor, so It has not yet been confirmed that Billie Eilish and Hary Styles will appear together at Glastonbury 2022.

All the fuss was started after the British radio station, Capital FM assured that the interpreter of “As It Was” would be secretly preparing a session for the festival.

This has made fans immediately relate whate Harry Styles will perform as Billie Eilish’s guest at Glastonbury 2022 because he has previously spoken well of the 20-year-old singer.

Billie Eilish will perform at the festival this Friday, June 24, 2022 at 2015 o’clock on the Pyramid Stage, at which time we will know if Harry Styles will be part of her concert.