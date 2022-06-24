Why ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Hasn’t Bringed Back These Two Iconic ‘Jurassic Park’ Characters – CINEMABLEND

The director explains it bluntly: “When a movie has like eight characters, five cameos is too many.”

It is being the subject of disparate criticism but, at the same time, Jurassic World: Dominion is being a real bombshell at the box office. Just as expected of her. And it was not for less, since, for the last installment of the Jurassic franchise, Colin Trevorrow and his men proposed bet heavily on nostalgia and reunite the new protagonists of the franchise with the old ones on screen, the mythical characters that captivated us in 1993 under the baton of Steven Spielberg and one of the most famous films of all time.

Ellie Sattler, Ian Malcolm and Alan Grant marked an entire generation, so having them back again incarnated by the iconic Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill is one of the strengths of the new film that will put the finishing touch to the blockbuster saga.

Yes Jurassic World: Dominion contributes a lot or a little to the franchise, if justice has been done with the mythical T-Rex that characterizes it so much or if there are certain script holes that could have been avoided are some of the questions that are debated among its staunchest defenders and among those who think that the film is not up to par, but the reality is that seeing the iconic protagonists of the original film again is priceless and well worth our visit to the movie theater. But What has become of the other two great protagonists of the first film?

What happened to the children of ‘Jurassic Park’: From young actors to painter and bassist for Queen in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Why haven’t Ariana Richards and Joseph Mazzello come back as Lex and Tim Murphy in Jurassic World: Dominion How has the adult cast done with those who shared the leading role in the 1993 film?

As you may remember, Richards and Mazzello appeared in the original film as John Hammond’s grandchildren, whom he unwisely invited to his theme park convinced they would be safe. His image is part of the imagination of the whole world when we remember the mythical Jurassic Parkbut Colin Trevorrow considered that the number of cameos of the original in Jurassic World: Dominion had to have a limit and so he explained in statements to The Hollywood Reporter:

“Each of these characters consumes so much oxygen in every room they enter that we really needed to be careful and considerate,” he responded to the aforementioned publication when asked directly about the conspicuous absence of Lex and Tim.

Jurassic Park



I’ve always tried to figure out when an episode of ‘Vacation at Sea’ would start to look like. Like, ‘Who’s going to be the special guest in this scene?’ And we have five characters from ‘Jurassic Park’

“Then, when it comes to a movie like jurassic-parkwhich probably had a total of eight characters, if five of them are in this movie that’s actually a lot”he sentenced convinced.

Meanwhile, the interpreters who gave life to the unforgettable Lex and Tim have each gone on with their lives and along very different paths. Richards, who is now 42 years old, gradually moved away from the world of acting until finally leaving Hollywood and focusing 100% on painting. For his part, Mazzello has continued to work as an actor. You may remember him from his work as Queen’s bassist John Deacon in Bohemian Rhapsodythe famous ‘biopic’ about Freddie Mercury starring Rami Malek and, more recently, we have also seen him in American Horror Story: Impeachmenton the Monica Lewinski case.

