What illness does Jada Pinkett, Will Smith’s wife, have? The reason for the most controversial slap at the Oscars

Will Smith has become the great protagonist of the last edition of the Oscars, but not for having achieved the coveted statuette for best leading actor for ‘The Williams Method’, but for the punch he gave the comedian in the middle of the gala Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Rock compared the interpreter’s wife to Lieutenant O’Neil – a character played by Demi Moore in Ridley Scott’s film – because of their completely shaved heads, a joke that did not make Will Smith an iota of humor, who, furious, He did not hesitate to go on stage to attack the humorist with a tremendous slap.

Chris Rock’s face when Will Smith approaches him after making a shitty joke about his wife thinking she was going to joke with him and going up to give him a cake???? simply visual pleasure pic.twitter.com/0kTfHj8FMz – Angel. (@SRbalumba) March 28, 2022

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” exclaimed the remembered ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ as he returned to his seat to the astonishment of all the attendees and Chris Rock himself who, disoriented and not knowing very well how to react, continued with the gala as if nothing had happened.

Why did Will Smith react so aggressively and, more importantly, why didn’t he apologize for his behavior soon after, when he went upstairs to collect his first Oscar, simply saying that he hoped the Hollywood Academy would invite him back? the awards?

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars

Despite the fact that the winner of the statuette for best actor is silent, in the last few hours it has become the most commented topic of the 94th edition of the Oscars and we finally know the reason for Smith’s excessive reaction. And it is that his wife, Jada Pinkett, suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes her hair to fall out.

In order to avoid speculation, it was the actress herself who revealed her health problem last December, shedding the headscarf that had accompanied her in the last acts she had attended, normalizing her baldness and explaining that she had decided to shave off due to the alopecia problems he has suffered for years.

Hence, the joke – in bad taste for many – by Chris Rock about Jada Pinkett’s shaved head felt so bad for Will Smith, who for the moment has not publicly apologized to the comedian, the Academy and the public for an attack which is in no way justifiable.