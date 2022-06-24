What does Kim Kardashian do with the jewelry before putting it on?

kim kardashian He is one of the celebrities of the moment that generates the most controversy in the whole world. After her visit to the MET Gala, the socialite caused a scandal after wearing an iconic dress that she used years ago Marilyn Monroe. In addition to doing irreparable damage and causing it to be forbidden to use a garment with a story again, she received strong criticism for another detail.

The businesswoman assured that in order to put on the garment she had to undergo a strict diet and lose eight kilos in record time. This message was not very well received since a regime with so much pressure is a very negative message for the millions of people who follow it around the world.

