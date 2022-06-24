What does Kim Kardashian do with the jewelry before putting it on?

kim kardashian He is one of the celebrities of the moment that generates the most controversy in the whole world. After her visit to the MET Gala, the socialite caused a scandal after wearing an iconic dress that she used years ago Marilyn Monroe. In addition to doing irreparable damage and causing it to be forbidden to use a garment with a story again, she received strong criticism for another detail.

The businesswoman assured that in order to put on the garment she had to undergo a strict diet and lose eight kilos in record time. This message was not very well received since a regime with so much pressure is a very negative message for the millions of people who follow it around the world.

But that was not all, a few days ago, kim kardashian She spoke to The New York Times and made a controversial statement that made her headline news again. The member of the famous clan assured the newspaper that she would do anything to keep her youth intact.

I’ll try anything. If you told me that I literally have to eat poop every day and that it would make me look younger, I would. I could do it”, expressed the media without turns.

Beyond all these scandals that have recently positioned her on the front page of all the news portals and trending on social networks, there are some other curiosities of Kim Kardashian that always give a little something to talk about.

It is known that the businesswoman suffered a violent robbery that led her to prefer to wear fake jewelry. It all happened in 2016 in Paris, when she was handcuffed and gagged by thieves who entered the hotel room where she was staying.

The theft was valued at 10 million euros and marked a before and after for kim kardashianwho made the drastic decision to even reject the jewels that are sent to him as a gift out of fear: “As far as jewels are concerned, if I wear any, they are always borrowed. Or fake.”

But another color fact in the world of curiosities of the socialite is that before putting on any jewelry, she heats them and for a particular reason: she does not like to feel the cold rubbing against her skin at all.