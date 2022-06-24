What does Evan Rachel Wood have to do with the trial of Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp?

Jjust yesterday, Eve Barlow compared the defeat in the trial of her friend Amber Heard with the Evan Rachel Wood situation saying that the actress Westworld was next. Immediately, that sounded like a threat that also made everyone wonder what he meant. Let us explain the complete situation of her and why this correlation between this actress and the most famous trial of the last 20 years is important.

First, the initial intention of Barlow was to point to all the celebrity rumor accounts of Youtube who are benefiting from mishaps by Amber Heard. She spoke specifically about the That Umbrella Guy account. However, things changed when she mentioned the actress Evan Rachel Wood in her tweets saying “she’s next”.

That’s where the correlation comes in because Evan Rachel Wood has also been sued by a famous celebrity whom she accused of sexual assault. We talk about the rock star Marilyn Manson, who was also accused by Evan Rachel Wood of making her drink his blood. The musician’s legal team has been working non-stop to find any information that could affect their client in any way.

Manson vehemently denies any accusation coming from the actress and there could be a trial in the future due to this lawsuit filed by her team. legally named Brian Warneralleges that Rachel Wood and Ilma Gore (described as Wood’s “on-and-off romantic partner”) conspired to portray him publicly as a rapist and abuser. These accusations have derailed Manson’s successful music, television and film career. This is exactly where the two cases are connected.

Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson are struggling to revive their careers.



If these lawsuits go to trial, there’s a good chance the truth about Wood and Manson will come out. Johnny Depp he only has the precedent of Amber Heard accusing him of sexual assault. Unlike Brian Warnerwho has been sued by former assistant Ashley Walters for the same crime plus assault and harassment. Furthermore, the model morgan smithline seeks damages for sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Manson denies all of these accusations, stating that they “cynically and dishonestly sought to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement.” Eve Barlow is comparing these two cases, but it’s not yet clear if a trial between Wood and Manson will end with a Heard vs. Depp-like outcome. The context of both cases is very different.