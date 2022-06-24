Warner considered firing Amber Heard from Aquaman 2, but not because of her trial with Johnny Depp

MADRID, May 25. (CultureLeisure) –

The Johnny Depp fans They have been asking for months Amber Heard fired from Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. Although the actress will play Mera again, it has now been revealed that Warner Bros. considered doing without her…but not for the reasons everyone thought.

Walter Hamada, CEO of Warner Bros. and president of DC’s series and movies division, has testified in the trial between Depp and Heard. Hamada assured that the company considered find another actress for the role of Meraalthough he clarified that it was not because of his problems with Depp, but because of his lack of chemistry with Jason Momoa.

“There was concern that arose at the end of the first film, which was the subject of chemistry. Did the two have chemistry? I think editorially they were able to make the relationship will work in the first film, but there was a concern that it took a lot of effort to get there. doIt would be better to find another actressfind someone who has one better and more natural chemistry with Jason Momoa and move on that way?” he explained.

Furthermore, Hamada confirmed that Mera’s appearances in the sequel have been reduced, but once again he stated that it was not due to Heard’s personal problems. “The size of the role he has in the film was determined in the initial script developmentwas determined from the initial stage,” he added.





The executive noted that the idea from the beginning was to divert the focus from the relationship between Aquaman and Mera and center the plot on Arthur Curry’s relationship with Orm (Patrick Wilson). “The film was always presented as a buddy comedy between Jason Momoa Y patrick wilson“, said.

The witness was also asked how the production of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom had developed regarding Heard’s presence. “I have understood that production went smoothly“, he stated. Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, directed by James Wan, will hit theaters on March 17, 2023.