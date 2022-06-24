Tri Sub-20 advances in first place but suffered against HaitiHalftime

Midtime Editorial

The last match of the group stage of the Mexican National Team Concacaf Under-20 World Cup left a lot to be desired El Tri suffered too much and was miraculously saved against Haiti that exhibited some shortcomings of the team and could not pass the goalless draw, Despite that, they advanced in first place and will face Puerto Rico. in the next round.

The Haitians were the most complicated rival of this phase for being more of a team than Suriname and the Trinidadians and that should worry Luis Pérez because although he used an alternate team to rest the players the team was without an offensive idea.

In a soccer game it is useless to have the ball in your possession if you have no idea how to make attacking moves, and that happened to Mexico in this duel against the Caribbean that they accommodated well and land dried up all the possibilities to Tri.

In the first half there were some dangerous plays that went well covered by the Haitian goalkeeper, but in the second half there was not a single goal play and even if it weren’t for luck, the Aztec side would have conceded two goals.

About the end of the match Luis Pérez sent his entire offensive arsenal onto the pitchJonathan Pérez, Esteban Lozano and Salvador Mariscal, but they couldn’t do anything.

The goalless draw leaves Mexico in first place in their group Y will face Puerto Rico in the Round of 16 next Sunday at the Metropolitan of San Pedro Sula.

