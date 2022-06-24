Tom Cruise has gotten beefy, and he shows us by wearing these poles

Since it was released last May, Top Gun: Maverick It has become the most watched film in theaters around the world and Tom Cruise in the man of the moment. This year he has reprized the role of Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who he already played in the original film of top gun in 1986, and to make sure he was ready for action, the actor went on a strict diet protein based and pushed his body to the limit with intense workouts cardio and strength.

It is clear that the regimen has worked well for him. Cruise shows off again the muscular body of the young Joel who danced without clothes in the comedy Risky Business (1983) and his arms are as strong and toned as they were the first time he played Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible *—*remember that ultra-tight black t-shirt— back in 1996.

Han Myung Gu

Naturally – we would all do it – during the promotional tour of Top Gun: Maverick in South Korea last week, Cruise bragged about the result of his effort. The actor chose several polo shirts for his different events because it turns out that it is the perfect garment to show off a great body.

René Lacoste was the creator of the original polo shirt, aimed at tennis players. The idea was to place elastic on the sleeves so that the garment did not move during matches. For Cruise, the poles are being his best allies to enhance his marked biceps.