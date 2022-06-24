The secret that Rihanna keeps with her son

Finally Rihanna has given birth, although there is no confirmation from the queen or her partner, rapper ASAP Rocky, several local media have reported that the artist became a mother on May 13 in Los Angeles, California. “They are very excited to be parents (…) Rihanna is doing very well,” reported People magazine. Although there is still no official confirmation about the birth of the firstborn of Asap Rocky and the singer, what is known is that the interpreter of ‘Umbrella’ wants to raise her son in her native Barbados.

The 34-year-old singer will stay in Los Angeles for three months before moving to the Caribbean island with her baby and her partner.. “Rihanna loves Barbados and she loved growing up there. She wants to give her baby the same experience she had, away from show business. Both her and A$AP’s family are in Barbados, so the couple plans to move there in a few months.

Rihanna has birthed her first child. pic.twitter.com/nu3jVlBp5E — Dami’ Adenuga | JUNGLE CLUB (@DAMIADENUGA) May 19, 2022

The Grammy winner was born in 1988 in Saint Michael, Barbados. She is of Afro-Barbadian, Afro-Guyanese, and Irish ancestry. She grew up in Bridgetown and sold clothes with her father at a street stall. She comes from a family marked by her father’s alcoholism, an addiction that led to domestic violence. Her father used to hit her mother and Rihanna would try to get between them to stop the fights. Finally her parents divorced her. The owner of ‘Fenty’ grew up listening to reggae music. She attended Charles F. Broome Memorial Elementary School and Combermere High School. But when dedicating herself to music, the queen moved to the United States to grow as an artist and now it seems that she wants to return to Barbados to exercise her motherhood.

Rihanna’s pregnancy was one of the most anticipated in the entertainment industryunto Although she has been friends with ASAP Rocky for more than 10 years, they began dating two years ago. The artist’s pregnancy was permeated by rumors of infidelity by the rapper in addition to having starred in an incident at the Los Angeles airport, where he was arrested for his possible involvement in a shooting that occurred last November. The singer was charged with a crime of assault with a firearm and was only released from preventive detention after paying a $550,000 bail.

But these incidents don’t really seem to have dampened Rihanna’s joy at the birth of her son. During her pregnancy, she even took the opportunity to give a new meaning to maternal fashion, with a daring proposal in which she always kept her bulging belly as the protagonist. The businesswoman has made it clear that her style knows no limits, not even with an incipient belly and taking the impact achieved as a reference, we can confirm that she has achieved a true revolution. The queen walked the best catwalks with a belly of 8 months of pregnancy, imposing fashion as only she knows how to do it. She now she maybe she will make Barbados the new catwalk to walk with her firstborn.