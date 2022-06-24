The reality show ‘Rhythm + Flow France’ ends with a new rap star

The series came to an end today. Rhythm + Flow: France, after following chapter after chapter the performance of the future promises of Gallic rap. Of the eight episodes, four of which, Uncle Netflix, made available to everyone from June 9. In this way we witnessed the preliminary auditions, as well as we were able to observe, in a different facet, great names of the French hip hop industry such as Jul, Youssoupha, graduation, sofiane, Naza, bland manessamong others.

the queen of hip hop

Rhythm + Flow: France is a Netflix musical competition series in which French rappers compete and have improvisation battles with each other in order to win one hundred thousand euros in a fierce musical competition, they will also have to convince a jury made up of three successful exponents of the genre: Niska, Shay Y SCH.

While the show is a French version of its American namesake in which three judges (YOU., Cardi-B Y Chance the Rapper) chose a future rap star after a series of tests, France, being the queen of hip hop, could not be left behind.

The format in both versions consists of putting different talents to the test through different exercises involving rap, such as: freestyle (improvisation)the written battles and the live performance alongside a consecrated exponent of the genre.

In the reality show original rappers searched for three emblematic metropolises: Chicago, New York and Atlanta, so now, Niska, SCH Y Shay they immersed themselves in their hometowns; Paris, Marseille and Brussels, respectively, in order to find that future promise of rap.

the birth of a star

After fierce competition only three finalists remained: laws, Elyon Y Fresh Lapeufra. Each one has their own style that has taken them to the final.

the parisian rapper laws She is the first to go on stage to show what she is made of, surprising everyone with her performance. She now it’s her turn Elyon, resounding favorite of the judges and who had stood out for showing an enviable originality and authenticity. Finally, Fresh Lapeufrafrom Belgium, appears with his musical proposal, an aggressive drill that he accompanies with a great choreography and a sticky choir.

